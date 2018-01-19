Two men charged following Longford drug seizure

Gardaí from Granard investigating the discovery of cannabis plants with an approximate street value of €360,000(subject to analysis) in Abbeylara, Co. Longford yesterday, January 18, have charged two males in relation to the find.

Gardai from Granard assisted by the Roscommon/Longford Drug Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search of a house and adjoining garage yesterday. During the course of the search a cannabis grow house was discovered in the converted garage which contained cannabis plants.

The men, aged 38 and 45, appeared before Longford District Court this afternoon. They were remanded in custody to appear before Longford District Court on January 23 next.

A third male also arrested yesterday has been released without charge.