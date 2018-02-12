Are you pancake ready for Shrove Tuesday?

It may be a day early but in order to give you loads of time to ensure you have the essentials needed for pancake Tuesday we have scoured the internet and banged our heads together to help make tomorrow as easy as possible for you.

The basic ingredients you will need are very straightforwad. Arguably the easiest recipe we could find comes courtesy of Jamie Oliver. All you will need to make these scrumptious pancakes are eggs, self-raising flour and milk. After that it all depends on what else you would like to add for additional flavour.

Whatever else you wish to include depends on personal taste but some of the most popular options for pancake toppings include - sugar, lemon juice and chocolate, maple syrup, bananas, yogurt and sour cream.

Failing that there are numerous cafes and restaurants throughout the county who will be only too happy to ease the burden and will have fabulous pancakes waiting for you tomorrow.