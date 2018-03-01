The following is the latest update from Leitrim County Council:

A status red snow and ice weather warning is in place for the entire County of Leitrim. Members of the public are advised to adhere to all warnings issued at a national level and to stay indoors during the severe weather red alert period.

All treated roads currently remain passable. Gritting crews will be dispatched again at 12 noon today. No gritting activity will be undertaken during the severe weather red alert period.

All offices, libraries and civic amenity recycling facilities will be closed from 12.30pm today and will remain closed on Friday 2nd March and Saturday 3rd March.

Leitrim County Council will continue to monitor weather conditions and respond as required.

While the Council does not operate an out of office hours services the hotline number (071 96 50432) will be monitored periodically and urgent messages will be dealt with.

Details also available on the Council’s website www.leitrimcoco.ie and facebook page.