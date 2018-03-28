17-year-old to appear in court this morning following theft of gas cylinders in south Leitrim

A 17-year-old male from the Dublin area, is due to appear before Tubbercurry District Court this morning following an investigation into the theft of gas cylinders from a petrol station on Monday evening in the south Leitrim area.

The theft was reported after staff disturbed a number of individuals taking the cylinders on Monday night.

They suspects left the area and gardai stopped a vehicle in the Dromod area a short time later at around 9pm. The driver escaped across nearby fields but a second person in the vehicle, the 17-year-old youth, was arrested at the scene by local gardai.