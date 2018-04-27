Training in Drumshanbo to welcome migrants to Leitrim

Fáilte Isteach training for volunteers will take place in Leitrim Development Company building in Drumshanbo on Thursday, May 3, at 7pm.

Fáilte Isteach is a community project where volunteers welcome migrants to their community by delivering a conversational English class. No prior teaching experience is required.

If you can speak English fluently, have some time to spare and enjoy immersing yourself in new cultures - you are fully qualified.

All volunteers will have the opportunity to benefit from training and support and are also supplied with Fáilte Isteach training materials.

Classes are conversation focused and aim to be non-judgemental and student centred.

The training will consist of a general introduction to the Failte Isteach programme and an overview of the requirements of the volunteer role. All volunteers will be garda vetted.

If you are interested in this training, please contact Caillin (Caillin@ldco.ie) or Bernie (Bernie@ldco.ie) at 071-9631715.