Connacht Fleadh 2018 gets underway in Ballinamore today

Connacht Fleadh hits Ballinamore today, Tuesday, July 3 and will fill the town with Traditional Irish music, dance and song until Sunday, July 8.

The event launches today in Ballinamore Library at 6pm. Fionnuala Maxwell will launch her CD "Tending the Flame" there will be guest speakers and Bliain na nOg awards will be presented.

On Wednesday, July 4 McGirl's Bar will host Drumshanbo Traditional Irish Music Centre Open Night.

Mick Mulvey will present 'the North Connacht Legacy - music traditions in London" in the library on Thursday, July 5.

The Blossom Harp Ensemble will be held in St Patrick's Church from 7-9pm and Declan Folen will launch his CD "all in Good Time" at 9pm in The Poor Scholar.

