New family room in Mater Hospital thanks to James Gill

Cancer patients and their families will benefit from a new family room in Dublin's Mater Hospital thanks to the James Gill Memorial Fund.



James, the son of Drumsna’s Declan Gill and his wife Geraldine and grandson of PJ and Mary Gill of Coolcreeve, Drumsna, lost his battle with a rare liver cancer on May 18, 2013.

But the 20-year-old's wish to have a more friendly space for young patients and families in hospitals has come true.

James Gill with his parents Geraldine and Declan

James suffered from a rare form of liver cancer - Fibromellar Hepatocellular Carcinoma - which affects only 200 new patients across the world every year.

During his illness James’ family and friends set out to raise €80,000 to assist in his treatment in the US as the HSE had turned him down for funding. There were a number of fundraisers held in the Drumsna area.



When James’ treatment became available in America more than €60,000 had been raised to cover it, but sadly he became extremely weak and passed away before he could access the treatment.

The money funded a chill out room in Dublin's St Vincent's Hospital equipped with Smart TVs, money also went to the North West Hospice for state of the art sofa beds and a bladder scanner.



And just last month a new family room opened in his name at the Mater Hospital. The room in Our Lady's Ward provides a private space for the families of terminally ill patients and features kitchen and sleeping facilities, comfortable, furnishings and colourful artwork.



Commenting at the launch, the Gill family described it as a “proud day” and said the facility would provide some much needed comfort and dignity to families coping with grave illness. allowing patients to just watch TV, read a book or call family and friends in peace.

