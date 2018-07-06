Watch| Music, song and dance continues throughout the weekend in Ballinamore for Connacht Fleadh

The excitement in Ballinamore has been building steadily since the Connacht Fleadh got underway on Tuesday and last night there was a special event to launch Declon Folen's new album, 'All in Good Time.'

It has already been a hugely successful opening to the Fleadh with much more entertainment on the way this weekend. The Fleadh was launched by Fionnuala Maxwell who launched her cd 'Tending the Flame' and Micheal Brennan on Wednesday.

There will be a number of road closures in operation in Ballinamore over the course of the weekend. Keep up to date with the Connacht Fleadh at www.leitrimobserver.ie

