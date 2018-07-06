Roscommon name starting team to face Armagh

As part of a bumper weekend of sport tomorrow's Round 4 Football qualifier between Roscommon and Armagh from O'Moore Park, Portlaoise will be broadcast live on RTÉ News Now from 2.45pm, with the game getting under way at 3pm.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay last night named the team that will start tomorrow afternoon's game. The team features a number of changes to the one that started against Galway in the Connacht Final including starts for Ultan Harney, Cathal Cregg and Seán Mc Dermott. Making way for these are an injured Brian Stack while Fintan Cregg and Niall Kilroy are named elsewhere in the match day 26.

Seán McDermott makes a return to championship football after not featuring in this year’s Connacht championship. Seán is the most “capped” member of the panel with a total of 46 championship appearances since he made his debut against London in 2005. In fact, after coming on as a sub in that game he started every single championship game Roscommon played from 2005 up to and including the All Ireland Quarter Final Replay against Mayo in 2017.

The Roscommon starting 15 is as follows: 1) Colm Lavin (Éire Óg); 2) David Murray (Padraig Pearses), 3 Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s), 4 Seán McDermott (Western Gaels); 5 John McManus (Roscommon Gaels), 6 Peter Domican (St Brigid’s), 7 Conor Devaney, Captain, (Kilbride); 8 Cathal Compton (Strokestown), 9 Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk Lord Edwards); 10 Ciaráin Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s), 11 Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels), 12 Enda Smith (Boyle); 13 Donie Smith (Boyle), 14 Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael), 15 Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s).

Michael Lyster will be joined by Colm O'Rourke and Michael Meehan for live coverage on the Saturday Game with commentary from Marty Morrissey and Kevin Cassidy.

RTÉ News Now is available in the Republic of Ireland on http://rte.ie/newsnow |Saorview 21|Sky 521|Virgin Media 200| RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now App by clicking the red 'Live' button.

RTÉ News Now is available in Northern Ireland on http://rte.ie/newsnow | Saorview 21| RTÉ Player and RTÉ News Now App by clicking the red 'Live' button.

