Medieval sword discovered in Lough Gill

Just like in the movies, Writer and Producer Kevin McCann emerged out of Lough Gill last week with a sword above his head. He discovered the treasure “glinting” amongst rocks not far off the shore.

Mr McCann told the paper he went for a dip on the Leitrim side of the beautiful Lough Gill last Tuesday, July 2 in the early evening, he went there with Niall Lynch from Sligo Bluecoats.

He has just returned from America, having spent five years over there seeking finance for his movie ‘The Rising’ based on Sean MacDiarmada.



“I like to wear goggles when I swim and as I was under the water enjoying the lake plant life and large rocks on the lake bed, I came across a shiny object lit by the evening sunlight. It was the handle of a sword, just a few feet below the surface of the water. I freed it from the rocks and went to surface, and raised it up high - dramatically” he explained.

Luckily his friend Niall Lynch was there to capture the scene which looks like it came straight out of Braveheart!

McCann said it was about 5m off shore and approx 4-5 feet below water.

Kevin brought the sword to the armourer of ‘The Vikings' TV show John McKenna who told him it is a form of medieval sword, called a ‘hand and a half’.



“Given the mussels and plant-life attached to it, I would say it has been there decades rather than centuries, but still - it is peculiar to pull a sword out of the water, and to be honest, quite satisfying,” Kevin stated.

He is going to have it further examined to see if more details on the sword can be extracted.

Due to low water levels around the county, many more treasures may be unearthed in Leitrim this Summer.

