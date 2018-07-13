North West Hospice Scam revealed in Leitrim

North West Hospice has informed supporters that there is a scam taking place door-to-door in Leitrim signing people up for monthly direct debits.

The charity said, "We have been informed that there are people calling door-to-door in the Leitrim and surrounding areas asking residents to support hospice by signing up for a monthly direct debit. Just to clarify this is NOT your local hospice. Any donations given - direct debit sign ups or cash are NOT in support of North West Hospice and none of the revenue sources listed will come to North West Hospice."

The charity stated, "Please note that North West Hospice DO NOT ever have staff, volunteers or supporters calling door-to-door asking for direct debit sign-ups."



If you would like to support North West Hospice by signing up to a direct debit, please contact the North West Hospice Fundraising Department on (071) 9170523.



Also read: New family room in Mater Hospital thanks to James Gill



