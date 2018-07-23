N4 road closed between Longford and Newtownforbes following serious car accident

The N4 between Longford and Newtownforbes is closed at Lamagh, on the Longford side of the village, following a serious accident there this afternoon, Monday, July 23.

It is understood at least one person has been airlifted to hospital from the accident.

Diversions are in place and the road may be closed for some time.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

