179 new .ie domains registered in Leitrim this year

179 new .ie domains were registered in Leitrim in the first half of 2018 (1 January—30 June), according to the latest Domain Profile Report published today by the IE Domain Registry, the company that manages and maintains Ireland’s official country domain name, .ie.

The figure is a 113% year-on-year increase, the highest increase of any county in Ireland. Overall new .ie domain registrations in Connacht in H1 2018 numbered 2,364, a 39% year-on-year increase.

Nationally, .ie domain registrations grew by 39% year-on-year to 28,126, bringing the total .ie domain database to 252,222 at the end of H1 2018. The majority (62.5%), of new .ie domains were registered by businesses (including corporate bodies and sole traders).

In total, 154 .ie domains were registered every day in 2018, with increases in 31 of the 32 counties of Ireland.

Commenting, David Curtin, Chief Executive of IE Domain Registry, said, “Virtually every county in Ireland recorded an increase in .ie domain registrations in the first half of 2018.

“The increase in registrations in Leitrim and in Connacht during this period is good news, as increased online activity among businesses is a leading indicator of Ireland’s broader economic growth.

“In particular, the growth of .ie in regional parts of Ireland is a fantastic example of how the internet can help businesses in less infrastructurally developed counties overcome traditional barriers to growth, such as a smaller customer base or slower road and rail links.

“Part of IE Domain Registry’s overarching mission is to ensure that Ireland’s small businesses are taking full advantage of the internet economy by getting online, connecting with their customers, and selling to them. We are confident that continued innovation within the .ie namespace, and ongoing digital advocacy for e-commerce, will have positive, long-term results for Ireland’s SMEs.”

Mr Curtin said that a significant part of .ie’s growth in the last six months is a result of IE Domain Registry’s new ‘liberalisation’ policy. The policy, implemented in March after extensive consultation with industry stakeholders and the general public, makes it easier and faster to register a .ie domain. This change is timely as businesses are moving away from generic, anonymous email addresses, like eircom.net orgmail.com.

“Liberalisation has resulted in a streamlined registration process. While applicants are still required to prove their connection to Ireland, they can now register their preferred name on a first-come, first-served basis. For new business start-ups and small-scale enterprises, liberalisation has removed an administrative obstacle to .ie domain registration.

“Businesses, organisations and community groups across the island of Ireland recognise the unique power and benefit of .ie’s ‘identifiably Irish’ brand for their websites and email addresses. For an SME, a .ie online address signals to local customers that they are local and trustworthy. To international customers, .ie is an authentic and protected marker of Irishness.”

