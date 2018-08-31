Fight continues to save local post offices

While Killargue Post Office closes its doors this week, two other local communities are fighting to retain their An Post services.

This Friday, August 30 is the last day of business for Killargue Post Office but Aughavas and Killeshandra are still fighting for their post offices.



The review process for the appeal against the closure of Aughavas Post Office is underway and is expected to be completed in the next three weeks. The local committee submitted an appeal against the closure two weeks ago.

In a letter received on August 17, the committee was told that independent reviewers have been appointed to carry out reviews of a decision by An Post to close services in areas where postmasters are retiring.

Aughavas Post Office's Postmistress, Mary McCaffrey, retired from her post on August 10, 2018. A final decision is expected on the appeal in the next two weeks.



Save Killeshandra Post Office held a public meeting in the local community hall with 120 people attending on Monday, August 27. The meeting called for political intervention from politicians. The group are appealing against the closure which is due on October 31.



