Serious accident in Sligo this morning

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating a serious road traffic collision which took place in Sligo this morning, Friday, 23rd of November.

The collision between a car and a female pedestrian aged in her 50's occurred at approximately 9.10am on the Sligo Inner relief road (N4) inbound.

The female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and her injuries are described as serious.

The two lanes of the southbound lanes are currently closed and there are diversions through the town.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.