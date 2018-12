Gardaí have confirmed that 16-year-old missing person Cristina Ciurar, from Belturbet, CoCavan has been found safe and well.

Cristina was missing from her home in Belburbet since St Stephen's Day (Wednesday, December 26), but was located on Saturday, December 29.

Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance.

Also read: Gardaí appeal for public assistance in search for missing 16-year-old Cristina Ciurar