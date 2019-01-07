Watch | Relive the drama from Leitrim's dramatic FBD encounter with Mayo

It proved to be an historic afternoon in AvantCard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada yesterday as Mayo prevailed over Leitrim in the first ever gaelic football penalty shootout.

Even without the dramatic conclusion to the game, Terry Hyland's first competitive game in charge of the Leitrim senior footballers provided plenty of talking points as Leitrim cancelled out an eight point deficit to draw level in the closing stages of a pulsating encounter.

The penalty shootout provided plenty of excitement for fans at the game in Carrick-on-Shannon as well as those tuned in to radios around the world with Leitrim's own Emlyn Mulligan acknowledging he was glued to the wireless while on honeymoon.

Listening in to @oceanfmsport from Hawaii. Sounded like a great game in Carrick in Shannon. Hearing it’s a penalty shoot out to decide it. Brilliant #fbd #leitrim #mayo — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) January 6, 2019

Drama! I’ve switched the TV off to listen to the radio - a penalty shoot-out between #Mayo & #Leitrim on Sunday Sport on @RTERadio1 — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) January 6, 2019

All happening in Carrick; Leitrim man sent off but helps set up equalising score. Now a penalty shoot-out. Summer nearly here! #mayo #leitrim — david kelly (@dk3lly) January 6, 2019

Unbelievable scenes in Pairc Sean MacDiarmuida with the fbd league match between Mayo and Leitrim going to a penalty shootout #FBDLeague #LeitrimGAA #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/kvo01VclIK — Ronan McManus (@Max_Manis) January 6, 2019

Mayo beat Leitrim on penalties. Yes you read that correctly!



Leitrim goalkeeper Diarmuid McKiernan watches on as Mayo's Evan Regan scores his side's winning penalty after the Connacht FBD League Preliminary Round match ended in a draw.



@sportsfilesteve pic.twitter.com/fiexTqbHOV — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) January 6, 2019

Evan Regan's clinching penalty in the shoot out at AvantcardPáirc Seán Mac Diarmada as @MayoGAA advance in @ConnachtGAA FBD Insurance League. Congrats Mayo and hard luck to our lads after a very encouraging performance. pic.twitter.com/rEt60YNvNk — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) January 6, 2019

Read Also:

All the images from dramatic penalty shootout in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada - GALLERY