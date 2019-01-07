FBD Connacht League

Watch | Relive the drama from Leitrim's dramatic FBD encounter with Mayo

Social Media Reaction

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Watch | Relive the drama of Leitrim's dramatic FBD encounter with Mayo

Fergal Boland drives the ball to the Leitrim net. Photo by Willie Donnellan

It proved to be an historic afternoon in AvantCard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada yesterday as Mayo prevailed over Leitrim in the first ever gaelic football penalty shootout.

Even without the dramatic conclusion to the game, Terry Hyland's first competitive game in charge of the Leitrim senior footballers provided plenty of talking points as Leitrim cancelled out an eight point deficit to draw level in the closing stages of a pulsating encounter.

The penalty shootout provided plenty of excitement for fans at the game in Carrick-on-Shannon as well as those tuned in to radios around the world with Leitrim's own Emlyn Mulligan acknowledging he was glued to the wireless while on honeymoon.

Read Also:

All the images from dramatic penalty shootout in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada - GALLERY