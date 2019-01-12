Leitrim designers set for national showcase

Two Leitrim creative businesses will be displaying their creative products at a global showcase event in the RDS, Dublin next week.



Carrick-on-Shannon's Carol McLoughlin Calligraphy and Drumshanbo's Artwood and will take part in the Local Enterprise Showcase 2019 from January 20 and 23.The trade event gives small designers and craftspeople the unique opportunity to meet over 5,000 buyers from all over the world opening new doors for them to global markets.

Showcase gives Local Enterprise Office clients from every corner of the country, who are primarily from the design and craft sector, the chance to exhibit at the event, which hosts 5,000 buyers from over 20 different countries.



Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise in Leitrim said, “Local Enterprise Showcase is potentially a business changing opportunity for these Local Enterprise Office clients. They have the chance to meet with buyers specific to their market from countries all over the world opening doors to new export opportunities that they simply would not get anywhere else.

“Each of these clients has worked closely with their Local Enterprise Office to ensure they are in the best possible position to sell their products to national and international buyers. This event shows the value of partnership with the Local Enterprise Offices, the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland partnering to give these wonderfully talented designers and craftspeople the opportunity to bring their products to the world stage.”

Carol McLoughlin CaLligraphy

Carol McLoughlin Calligraphy is 100% Irish - based in Carrick-on-Shannon.

She provides a unique wellness-orientated product promoting positive thought provoking messages.

In 2014 she presented a commissioned piece of original work to The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins. The products are prints of her original calligraphy/art work and she has received a super response from the retail market to date.

ARTWOOD

Giolla Liddy and his wife Emily are carrying on a family tradition of “first class craftsmanship.”



Their company Artwood is a creative enterprise with an expanding range of natural and hand-crafted products. Wood and sunlight seem to go naturally together. Using the woodworking skills he learned as a child, Giolla has created a range of beautiful suncatchers which throw dazzling rainbow light all around. Set in the window to catch the light, the suncatchers, made in a range of woods and crystal shapes, create a spectrum of coloured light on the dullest of days and they make wonderful gifts which can also be personalised.



Each piece is hand-crafted under the Sliabh an Iarainn mountain using locally sourced wood. The sun catchers also have a high quality non-toxic finish. Packaging is environmentally friendly.

The Local Enterprise Showcase is housed on the balcony area of the RDS Main Hall during Showcase and is open to trade buyers from all over the world from Sunday January 20 to Wednesday January 23.

For more information visit www.showcaseireland.com

