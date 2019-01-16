Time to stock up on Lyons Tea

Brexit is not funny, it will have very serious consequences for Ireland and Leitrim politically, economically and culturally.

And the price of our beloved Lyon's Tea may increase.

In a previous important poll by Leitrim Observer here, we discovered that Leitrim people prefer Lyons tea over Barry's.

58% of Leitrim people say they preferred Lyon's with just 38% choosing Barry's.

Lyons Tea is produced in the UK and so with a no deal Brexit looming - it may be subject to increased custom tax. Barry's meanwhile is produced in Ireland, so either you start stock piling Lyon's tea now or begin introducing Barry's tea to your taste buds.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has warned that a hard Brexit could cost each Irish household between €892 and €1,360 a year in rising prices.

But that is not all, some brand favourites loved by us Irish could follow suit.

- HB Hazlebrook Farm Icecream

- McVitie's Digestive Biscuits

- Heinz Ketchup - it is time to move to Chef!

- HP Brown Sauce

- Hovis Bread

- Fairy liquid

- Walkers crisps .... make the move to Tayto already!

Also read: Prices increase as VAT hike impacts Leitrim businesses