Road closure announced in North Leitrim

Leitrim County Council plans to close a local road in Tullaghan from January 30 - February 12.

The Council are replacing the water mains and services at Gubacreeny, Gargrim, Duncarbry and Sheean, Co. Leitrim. The council will close the local road L2063 starting at the junction of regional road R280 and local road L2063 and finishing at the junction of national road N15 and local road L2063-1 at Tullaghan.

The closure will begin on Wednesday, January 30 until Tuesday, February 12.

The alternative routes to use travelling from Tullaghan / Duncarberry to Drumkeerin / Kinlough is to follow the diversion along the N15 to the junction with the R280, turn right onto the R280 and follow the R280 to Drumkeerin / Kinlough.

Or if you are travelling from Drumkeerin/Kinlough to Tullaghan / Duncarberry - follow the diversion along the R280 to the junction with the N15, turn left onto the N15 and follow the diversion to Tullaghan / Duncarberry .



Diversions will be signposted.