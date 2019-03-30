Leitrim towns to benefit from Fáilte Ireland funding of up to €500,000

Fáilte Ireland will invest €15.5million through the local authorities to boost the attractiveness and tourism appeal of up to 62 towns across the country.

Through the scheme, Leitrim County Council, will be able to bid for funding of between €250,000 and €500,000 to develop up to two towns in their area which have the potential to become a destination town for tourists.

With Fáilte Ireland research consistently showing that attractive towns and cities are key motivators for overseas holidaymakers coming to Ireland, the new scheme will provide funding to councils to enhance public spaces such as squares, streetscapes and markets in a way that will engage tourists and enhance their experience in key towns.

This could include spaces for food and craft markets, areas for town centre events, public art displays as well as orientation and signage to help visitors explore a town’s local heritage.

The destination towns will need to demonstrate their capacity and appeal to attract more international visitors to stay overnight and have at least one visitor attraction of scale, a range of things to see and do for two days and a selection of accommodation.

The scheme will officially open in April for applications from local authorities and will close in September. Fáilte Ireland’s regional teams will work with each Local Authority to identify towns in every county which have the potential to grow their tourism economy.

