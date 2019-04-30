New Zealand ME Expert to give talks in Sligo

The Irish ME/CFS Association is pleased to announce that a leading international ME Expert, Dr Ros Vallings, will give a talk in The Glasshouse Hotel, Sligo on May 23 at 7.30pm.

Around 14,000 people in Ireland are thought to suffer from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), now often diagnosed under the name Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS). Symptoms include overwhelming flu-like exhaustion made worse by exertion (physical or mental exertion), muscle and joint pains, sore throats, swollen glands, disturbed sleep, impaired concentration & memory, dizziness and headaches. A particular feature of the disease is that the condition waxes and wanes over time and symptoms can fluctuate a great deal from day to day, or even within a day.

Dr Vallings’ talk is entitled, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Symptoms Diagnosis and Management.

Following each talk, there will be a questions-and-answers session.

Admission: €5 (on the door). Further details are available from the Association: 012350965, info@irishmecfs.org or www.irishmecfs.org

