Watch | Leitrim's spelling Bee champion Fionn O'Leary goes head to head with his mother

Having been named Connacht Spelling Bee champion, Fionn O'Leary from Gortletteragh NS had another challenge to overcome when he went head to head with his mother, Orla in a spelling competition!

Fionn and Orla were tested by Today FM's Alison Curtis with Orla ultimately (understandably) being caught out when asked to spell 'paleoecology'.

. @AlisonTodayFM was a busy this week, hosting the #Connacht Final of the #EasonSpellingBee.



She put our winner, Fionn O'Leary from Gortletteragh N.S. Leitrim, up against his Mam to see who holds the title in their family. @Easons pic.twitter.com/6pDcp88icY — Today FM (@TodayFM) May 31, 2019

Fionn pictured with his mother Orla and sister Sarah and Alison Curtis from Today FM, after he was crowned champion speller in the 2019 Eason Spelling Bee Connacht final which took place in Eason, Galway Shopping Centre.

