Watch | Leitrim's spelling Bee champion Fionn O'Leary goes head to head with his mother

Fionn O'Leary from Gortletteragh NS with his medal after he was crowned champion speller in the 2019 Eason Spelling Bee Connacht final which took place in Eason, Galway

Having been named Connacht Spelling Bee champion, Fionn O'Leary from Gortletteragh NS had another challenge to overcome when he went head to head with his mother, Orla in a spelling competition!

Fionn and Orla were tested by Today FM's Alison Curtis with Orla ultimately (understandably) being caught out when asked to spell 'paleoecology'.

Fionn pictured with his mother Orla and sister Sarah and Alison Curtis from Today FM, after he was crowned champion speller in the 2019 Eason Spelling Bee Connacht final which took place in Eason, Galway Shopping Centre.

