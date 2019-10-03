10th Ballinaglera Trad Music this weekend October 4 &5

Picturesque Ballinaglera, is the place to be this weekend as the community is celebrating it’s 10th annual traditional music weekend.



Some of the finest worldwide traditional artists are confirmed to join the festivities. For Friday October 4 , we welcome back international singer/ songwriter Don Stiffe with the Hernon family from Connemara. It’s always a joy to witness these great musicians perform with their high-end talent, wit and unequalled super-octane energy. This concert in Ballinaglera Community Hall starts at 9pm with doors open 8pm. Tickets are €12 which includes refreshments!



On Saturday night, October 5 in Skerry Rynn’s pub, there will be a session led by superb local musicians; Seán Ward (fiddle), Owen Wynne (flute) and Joe McGovern (accordion), whilst in Mulvey’s pub, there will be a session hosted by renowned flautist Orlaith McAuliffe, ably accompanied by mighty local guitarist Michael Dietz.



On Sunday, October 6 midday in Skerry Rynn’s, the Annual Iron Mountain Session will take place, featuring a mix of words and music with Adrian Dunbar, Vincent Woods , Mohammad Saif-Khan, Edwina Guckian, Mary McPartlan and Néillidh Mulligan.

On Sunday night in Skerry’s we welcome back the newly crowned All Ireland Champion Céili Band accordionist Fergus Bogue, who will be launching his debut CD on the night. All CD proceeds going to charity.

Joining Fergus on the night will be his talented father Seamus on harmonica and songs, and the superb young Leitrim fiddler, Claire Bohan!



On Sunday at 3.30pm in Mulvey’s, there will be a Cake Dance Competition. This centuries old fun event will be hosted by dancer extraordinaire Edwina Guckian, with music provided by the great Kilkenny piper John Tuohy. Dancers of all ages, genders and abilities welcome to enter!

Following this at 6pm there will be a youth session, featuring brilliant young local stars hosted by the ever popular mentor and teacher, Pádraig Sweeney.



At 9.30pm in Mulvey’s, there will be a session led by the mighty fiddler from Keadue, Mossie Martin, accompanied by international multi-instrumentalist John Blake. Mossie will be launching his debut CD The Humours of Derrynacoosan.

At the festival on Sunday evening there will be traditional cooking methods enacted, such as, butter churning, soda bread baking and more, all demonstrated by John Reynolds of Gortletteragh.



Come and join us in an unspoiled part of Ireland, for our 10th Annual Ballinaglera Traditional Music Weekend, where a warm welcome and the finest of music awaits!

