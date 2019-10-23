Body of missing Leitrim man found last night

The body of Cathal Whelan, 23 years old, missing from the Clifden area since Tuesday, October 15 was recovered last night. .

Cathal who was originally from Carrigallen had been living and working in Clifden, Co Galway. He was last seen after he was socialising in the Clifden area last Tuesday, October 15.

Many of Cathal's friends and relatives from Leitrim assisted in the intensive search for the past week.The Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance.

Sympathy is extended to Mr Whelan's family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

