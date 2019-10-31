Carrick Halloween Tour
Low Flying Witches Cause Chaos in Carrick-on-Shannon
Following widespread reports to Gardai of multiple carnage, Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce have issued a stern warning stating: "Any witch found plastered either with drink, or just to a pole or building, will be ‘lifted and bagged’."
One witch said: "Me bestie hit a pole at Carrick’s Town Clock. We’re crashing all over the place. It’s just not on."
Read Also: Sligo/Leitrim gardai are urging people to stay safe and act responsibly this Halloween
Another complained: "Me nails are ruined and me nose is bent worse than it was."
Yet another, pasted flat to a wall on Quay Road, was heard moaning with pain and then roaring for a solicitor.
A spokesperson for Carrick Chamber Tourism Committee said: "We just organised a Halloween Tour of Carrick on Shannon featuring well-known actor Gary Lydon. This has got all out of hand. We know people of all ages will enjoy our event."
Read Also: Motorists Urged To Be On The Lookout For Little Ghosts and Goblins This Hallowe'en
Google ‘Carrick Halloween Tour’ for booking details on Eventbrite - if you dare'.
The tours continue today, Thursday.
Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on