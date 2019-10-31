Low Flying Witches Cause Chaos in Carrick-on-Shannon

Following widespread reports to Gardai of multiple carnage, Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce have issued a stern warning stating: "Any witch found plastered either with drink, or just to a pole or building, will be ‘lifted and bagged’."

One witch said: "Me bestie hit a pole at Carrick’s Town Clock. We’re crashing all over the place. It’s just not on."

Another complained: "Me nails are ruined and me nose is bent worse than it was."

Yet another, pasted flat to a wall on Quay Road, was heard moaning with pain and then roaring for a solicitor.

A spokesperson for Carrick Chamber Tourism Committee said: "We just organised a Halloween Tour of Carrick on Shannon featuring well-known actor Gary Lydon. This has got all out of hand. We know people of all ages will enjoy our event."

Google ‘Carrick Halloween Tour’ for booking details on Eventbrite - if you dare'.

The tours continue today, Thursday.

Picture: Gerry Faughnan