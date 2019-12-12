Sunny spells but blustery heavy showers in Leitrim today

Cloudy and breezy early today with scattered outbreaks of rain. Brightening by late this morning with some sunny spells, however blustery heavy showers will also move in from the west, with a risk of hail and thunder. Some of the showers will be prolonged later, especially across Atlantic counties. Feeling cold, with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees. Westerly winds will also strengthen.

Windy in turn tonight, in fresh to strong westerly winds. Scattered blustery showers and clear spells will continue, some of which will be prolonged across north Connacht with the ongoing risk of hail and thunder. Some frost is possible too, though just in sheltered spots. Cold, with lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees.