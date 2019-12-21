Eleven to remain in custody over Christmas in connection with Longford town feud

Eleven people have appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes this afternoon in connection with a violent disorder, which took place in Longford town earlier this week.

Joe Meares (27), 1 Richmond Street, Longford, Johnny Nevin (23), Richmond House, 12 Legion Terrace, Townspark, Longford, Noel Cawley (28), Lavender Cottage, Farnagh Hill, Longford, Johnny Doyle (23), 5 Richmond Street, Longford, Johnny Doyle (38), 35 The Mill, Clondra, Longford, William Nevin (32), 64 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, Martin Nevin (37), 15 Canal Drive, Prospect Woods, Longford and Martin Nevin (59), 67 Farnagh, Longford, were charged and remanded in custody by consent at Tuesday's sitting of Longford District Court.

Also appearing before the court this afternoon were Ryan Doyle (18), 61 Annaly Park, Longford, Martin Doyle (21), Ferefad, Ardagh Road, Longford and Stephen Doyle (51), 7 Richmond Street, Longford. The court heard that, on DPP direction, all eleven defendants will face trial on indictment and have been remanded in custody with consent until Friday, December 27, 2019.

Following the appearance of the eleven men, Judge Hughes commended Superintendent Jim Delaney and the gardaí on their hard work in the town and noted that there are six other local feuds in Longford for gardaí to manage.

"The gauntlet has been thrown down by a small core of people in this town and I commend the superintendent for the resources that he has devoted to the security of this court here today, and the investigation of the crime, and hopefully the administration of justice can bring everything to a speedy conclusion in due course," he said.

All eleven are due to reappear before Judge Hughes at a special sitting of Longford District Court on Friday next, December 27, at 5pm.