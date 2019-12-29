Gardai appeal for witnesses to serious accident on Elphin road

Five people were hospitalised yesterday, Saturday December 28 following a serious road traffic collision out the Carrick-on-Shannon Elphin road.

Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 12.50pm yesterday Saturday December 28 at Ardleckna, Elphin, County Roscommon.

Two women (aged in their 30s and 70s) were airlifted to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

Three men (two in their 30s and one in his 70s) were taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out a technical examination and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at approximately 12.50pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

