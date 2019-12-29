What did you click on? Top leitrimobserver.ie stories in 2019

Breaking news, sport, weather and jobs seemto be what Leitrim people love to click on according to our online stats for 2019.

Our top story for 2019 was about zero hour contracts, which shows just how hard working our readers really are.

Goodbye zero-hour contracts - new legislation comes into effect today - Leitrim Observer

The Leitrim Observer website attracts readers from around the world, with the UK, USA and Australia being our top international readers. We have seen an increase in South Africa and Germany this year which is something we love to see.

Our top stories of 2019 include:

Breaking news: Gardai searching for three men in Carrick-on-Shannon - Leitrim Observer



Leitrim mourns sudden passing of Tommy 'Spike' McCormack Junior - Leitrim Observer



TRACK STORM LORENZO: Live updates as #StormLorenzo heads our way this Thursday - Leitrim Observer



Garda tried to drink toilet bleach while in custody - Leitrim Observer



Two Leitrim men on Revenue Defaulters List - Leitrim Observer



Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week? - Leitrim Observer



Road closures in Sligo to facilitate Cannonball 2019 - Leitrim Observer



Ballinamore GAA club could face sanctions after letter to Croke Park - Leitrim Observer



Heartbreak as news emerges of passing of Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham) - Leitrim Observer



Aishling loses 13 stone to take over Ballinamore Slimming World - Leitrim Observer



An Irish 20p coin is selling for HOW much? Start checking down the back of those couches - Leitrim Observer



One of Leitrim's best known publicans announces his retirement - Leitrim Observer



Iconic Carrick pub comes onto the market - Leitrim Observer



Sad news in Leitrim this morning following the passing of Anne, wife of former MEP, Joe McCartin - Leitrim Observer



Gallery: Gardai rescue man from Shannon in Leitrim as he tries to evade them - Photo 1 of 7 - Leitrim Observer



Leitrim Gaelic Games and Sport - Leitrim Observer - GAA coverage



Update: Gardai confirm fatal road traffic accident in Cloone - Leitrim Observer



Watch: Ant and Dec's DNA trip to Leitrim will hit TV this weekend - Leitrim Observer



€1,500 fine for Sligo businessman imposed at Manorhamilton District Court - Leitrim Observer

Our viewers online are growing every year, the paper is excited to be able to bring breaking and important news to you every day and hope that Leitrim people all over the world, at home and abroad check in on the website daily to see stories that interest them.

From the staff of the Leitrim Observer - thank you for clicking and stay tuned in 2020!