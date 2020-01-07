Leitrim County Council up for an award for Carrick-on-Shannon Regneration Plan

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Multi-million plan for Carrick-on-Shannon unveiled to public

Leitrim County Council has been shortlisted for the Carrick-on-Shannon Public Realm Improvement Scheme project 

The Irish Planning Institute announced the shortlisted projects today  for the Irish Planning Awards 2019/2020.  The theme of the awards is ‘Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Irish Planning’ and the awards will be presented on February 27 2020 in Dublin. 

The Irish Planning Institute seeks, through the Irish Planning Awards, to highlight innovation and excellence in Irish planning.

The impressive plans could be awarded under management and delivery or design.

Also read: Manorhamilton Childcare Services re-opens its doors next week