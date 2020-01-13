Ballinamore Hall on track to open in March

The Island Theatre: Ballinamore's new community hall is on track to open by the end of March 2020.



The committee are delighted with the progress of the transformation works but are even more over the moon with the positive response from the local community.



Over 200 people signed up to pay €250 for 2019 with many more already agreeing to the same amount in 2020.

The committee wish to thank all their supporters, they have received funds from the large Ballinamore area and diaspora around the world.



Michael McTague from the hall committee said they have received “fantastic support” locally for this project with everyone agreeing it is a much needed facility in the town.

Michael said those passing by the hall will a some big transformation in the next few weeks as the new front of the hall and upstairs starts to take shape.



The committee are confident the hall will re-open to the public at the end of March and there is much excitement for activities and events planned, including Ballinamore Musical Society's production of 9 to 5 with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton!

Draw for €5,000

Everyone who signed up and paid €250 this year are entered into a draw to win €5,000.

This annual draw will take place this Saturday night, January 18 at 9pm in Smyth's Siopa Ól, Ballinamore.



An evening of music and craic is expected with some refreshments, so come along and hopefully your name will be picked out - what a way to start 2020!

To donate for 2020 call Michael McTague on (086) 3906791 or speak to any member of the committee to arrange payment or for more details.

