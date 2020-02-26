Watch | Dramatic footage from Dublin-Sligo train illustrates increased levels of water in River Shannon

An aerial view of the flooding in Leitrim Village taken this afternoon (Wednesday) by Mark Kelly - Twitter.com/@thewateredge

Irish Rail confirmed yesterday that services between Dublin and Sligo are running with delays as a result of flooding between Dromod and Longford.

Footage posted online this afternoon by renowned author Michael Harding gives an indication of the extent to which the River Shannon has risen in recent times.

Leitrim County Council earlier issued a statement in which they provided an update in relation to the work being carried out in Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim Village to prevent flooding.

