Leitrim County Council issue flood update saying conditions have remained "relatively stable"

Leitrim County Council have this afternoon (Thursday) issued an update as work continues to prevent flooding in both Carrick-on-Shannon and Leitrim Village.

The statement states "Conditions have remained relatively stable in the past 24 hours and Leitrim County Council continues to engage with all communities in the affected areas."

The statement in full reads as follows: "Leitrim County Council’s Emergency Management Team met again this morning to assess the situation with the water levels on the River Shannon. Conditions have remained relatively stable in the past 24 hours and Leitrim County Council continues to engage with all communities in the affected areas.

"The pumping of flood waters continue in both Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon to contain water levels in these locations. Raised pedestrian walkways have also being implemented in Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon to maintain pedestrian access.

"Our engineering staff are in contact with property owners in areas at risk of flooding to ensure appropriate action and support to affected communities and individuals are in place.

