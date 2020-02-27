Watch | Drone footage illustrates how high River Shannon has risen in Carrick-on-Shannon

Drone footage shot by Jason McKeon yesterday (Wednesday) in Carrick-on-Shannon highlights the extent to which the River Shannon has risen in recent days.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited Carrick-on-Shannon to view the flooding and talk to business owners on Monday afternoon.

Read Also: Gallery: Taoiseach's visit to flood hit Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council advised yesterday that they are "continuing the pumping of flood waters at strategic locations in both Leitrim Village and Carrick-on-Shannon and this is successfully managing the water levels in these locations."

Read Also: Watch | Dramatic footage from Dublin-Sligo train illustrates increased levels of water in River Shannon