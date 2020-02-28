Leitrim councillor warned against repeat of disastrous 2009 flooding

Local Independent councillor, Des Guckian has repeatedly warned against a repeat of the “disastrous Shannon flooding” episode that took place in 2009.

As recently as last December, Cllr Guckian tabled a motion calling on Council engineers and officials to “lay out a timescale for the putting in place of flood barriers, along the Shannon, around the towns from Rooskey to Leitrim Village.

“That our officials write to the OPW and Minister Boxer Moran urging them to really hurry up the drainage of the River Shannon from Lough Allen to Limerick City and to make this a national priority.

“In November/December 2009, Carrick was so badly flooded that it resembled Venice.

“A lot of damage was caused and we cannot tolerate any chance of a repeat of this disaster.”

In light of the current threat all around Carrick-on-Shannon and other Shannonside villages, Cllr Guckian said he wants to know what replies the local authority has received to the letters sent to the OPW and other relevant bodies on foot of his motion.

“Do we, along the Shannon, not count anymore?” asked Cllr Guckian.