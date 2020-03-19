Gardai continue to operate 24/7 in Leitrim - normal rules and the law still apply

Leitrim Superintendent Kevin English said “we are not in shut down” and the normal rules and laws still apply.



Leitrim Gardai continue to operate 24/7 across the county. Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton Garda Stations provide around the clock support and are open to the public in urgent cases. Supt English asked that only people on “essential business” visit the garda stations to minimise contact.



He said the force locally is deploying a new rota which will allow gardai to provide the best service they can while respecting HSE guidelines.

Gardai will be visible in communities and will be carrying out normal duties such as road check points.



While pubs and licensed premises are closed, he asked people not to “over indulge” with alcohol at home. And reminded people not to drive a vehicle if they have consumed alcohol.

With pubs still open in Northern Ireland, he urged caution among people intending to socialise a few miles up the road that gardai will be on patrol and dispersing any congregation of people.

Gardai will be attending any notices of crime and will be on hand for any cases of domestic abuse.

He said the garda schedule is under review daily.



While Supt English said there was no “major incidents” to report over the past week he did urge people to be vigilant and to report any incidents of potential scams immediately to them in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gardai warn of scams

Gardai say are receiving reports of scams, both in person and online.

To date there have been anecdotal reports online of people claiming to be collecting for the Red Cross door-to-door, people setting up false gofundme pages seeking money for respirators or medication for Covid-19 and others calling to doors of the elderly unsolicited.

Gardai have highlighted three types of fraud and are giving advice on what to do in each situation.

Phishing/Smishing: Never open attachments in unsolicited emails and ensure your computer has the most up to date anti-virus software installed.



Fraudulent selling/ trading: Only purchase from legitimate vendors. Ensure you are on the legitimate sites and not cloned ones. Do your research, open up websites by searching online yourself rather than following links sent you in emails or messages. People are also advised to be wary of rushed offers, time critical selling as these are indicators of potential fraud.

Social engineer scams: People should be wary of unsolicited requests and only ever donate to legitimate, recognised charities. If they encounter a person claiming to be from a charity, ask for legitimate ID and if in doubt, contact gardai.

Anyone who has been a victim of a scam is advised to contact gardai as soon as possible.



Call Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650510 or Manorhamilton Garda Station on: (071) 9820620.

