Video: Gardai hiring new cars to help support and protect the community

Leitrim Gardai are still operating 24/7. Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton Garda Stations continue to provide around the clock support and are open to the public in urgent cases.

Garda are also on patrol around the county, they are deploying a new roster and keeping theri visibility high. Gardai ask that the public respect the HSE guidelines.

Leitim superintendent Kevin English said the normal rules and law still apply. He asked people not to drink alcohol at home and then drive. With pubs still open in Northern Ireland, he urged caution among people intending to socialise a few miles up the road across the border.

He said gardai will still be oprtating road checkpoints and will be available to deal with any crime or domestic abuse.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána is in the process of hiring up to 210 additional vehicles to provide additional mobility to members to provide increased community support and community engagement across the country.

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner Twomey stated that "As a community at this time we need more than ever to support the most vulnerable in our society, particularly our elderly and isolated. An Garda Síochána has always worked closely with our communities and we continue to do so in these extraordinary times.”

An Garda Síochána continue to urge families, neighbours and community groups to engage with people in line with ‘social distancing’ guidelines.

As an organisation, Gardaí across the country are being asked to actively identify those persons most at need, particularly those with limited local family or social support. In these cases An Garda Síochána will assist.

These ‘contingency’ vehicles will be used to maintain personal interactions and where needed to assist and support people, which may include collecting medical prescriptions, attending hospital appointments and other supports they may need. They are not ‘primary response vehicles’.

An Garda Síochána will also use these opportunities to link identified people into local, national and state services where appropriate.

Any person with these concerns for themselves or for a neighbour should contact their local Garda station, Contact details, including email contact, for all Garda stations can be found on the Garda website or in any phonebook.

An Garda Síochána has established a COVID-19 National Co-Ordination Unit operating from Garda Headquarters under Deputy Commissioner Twomey, Policing and Security to co-ordinate and manage a strategic Garda response to this dynamic situation. Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security currently chairs daily meetings with Regional Commanders and Heads of Section monitoring the evolving position.

You can call Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on: (071) 9650510

Or Manorhamilton garda station on: 071 9820620

Also read: Local community groups call for NI pubs and restaurants to close on St Patrick's Day