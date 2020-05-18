Crowds queue up as Woodies re-opens today

Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden opened the doors of their 35 stores nationwide this morning with a warm welcome from the homemakers of Ireland who have been eagerly awaiting the return of DIY and Garden centres.

At 7.00am this morning, the first customers started queuing for the scheduled 9.00am opening at their outlets throughout the country, including the store in Carrick-on-Shannon.

At 7.30am Woodie’s decided to open their doors early to reduce customer waiting time, alleviate the build-up of queues and to facilitate a smoother flow of customers into the store, which had the desired effect, customers were impressed with safety measures put in place for the queues all the way through the check out.

Woodie’s number one priority is the safety of their colleagues and customers and will continue to follow all government guidelines and health advice. They were among the first businesses in the country to introduce successful social distancing policies when COVID-19 first became a threat in Ireland.

The company has spent in excess of half a million euro on COVID-19 safety measures in preparation for their re-opening. With a priority to ensure that all colleagues have the tools to ensure their own safety and that of their customers when in store. Some of these safety measures include Sanitation stations at the front of every store where all customers must sanitise their hands before entering the store (even if already wearing gloves), Perspex screens on all checkouts, face shields, masks and t-shirts reminding everyone to stay 2 metres apart.

They have also issued a tub of hand cream for every colleague as they are being encouraged to repeatedly wash their hands throughout the day. Woodie’s understand the importance of re-opening safely and will continue to be relentless in the continuous improvement of safety measures to ensure their shopping proposition is as safe as it can possibly be in these unprecedented times.

The stores have gradually been re-stocked over the last two months as the supply chain has steadily increased and today Woodie’s customers took full advantage of the newly stocked shelves.