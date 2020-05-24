Flu vaccine to be made available free of charge to at risk groups and children under 12 in Leitrim

The influenza vaccine will be freely available to children aged 2 to 12 and all at-risk groups in Leitrim this winter, Ballinamore area councillor Enda McGloin has confirmed.

Councillor McGloin said: “I welcome the announcement by my colleague, Health Minister Simon Harris, to extend the influenza vaccine to all children aged from 2 to 12 years inclusive, free of charge.

“Leitrim people in the HSE-defined at-risk groups, aged from 6 months to 69 years inclusive, are also entitled to get the flu jab free of charge as part of an expansion of the seasonal influenza vaccination programme for winter 2020/21.

“A second wave of Covid-19 coupled with the winter flu has the potential to overwhelm our local hospitals and cause needless deaths and illness.

“Officials in the Department of Health are now working closely with the HSE to put in place an expansion of the seasonal influenza programme in the region for winter 2020/21 and further information will be provided when arrangements have been finalized.

“We need to ensure that vulnerable people in our community are adequately protected against the flu which can be fatal and can cause life-threatening complications.

“That is why I would strongly advise those in at-risk groups, as well as healthcare workers, to get themselves vaccinated this autumn.”