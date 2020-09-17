Covid update: One person has died from Covid-19 and 240 more cases confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,789 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 16th September, the HPSC has been notified of 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 32,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

119 are men / 120 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

44 cases have been identified as community transmission



119 in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 6 in Louth, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”

