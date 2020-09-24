Finally some good news! 10 years on The Den is making a return to our screens

2020 hasn't given us much to get excited about and the doom and gloom seems constant, but finally there's some feel-good news.

On the day that Zig & Zag celebrated their 33 year anniversary of first appearing on The Den, RTÉ has confirmed that the show is returning to our screens.

As far as iconic Irish TV shows go, few incite the same nostalgic flashbacks as The Den.

The new weekend family show reunites Ray D’Arcy with his old afterschool alien buddies Zig and Zag, and Dustin the turkey on Sundays evenings from November 8.

Fans of The Den have been calling for the show to make a comeback since their special reunion on RTÉ Does Comic Relief earlier this year.

THE DEN IS COMING BACK!

Ray has just announced that 33 years after Zig and Zag came into our lives, The Den is coming back to our screens!

@DoubleZCreative @RTERadio1 @rte @RTEOne pic.twitter.com/LwfRScms02 — Ray D'Arcy Radio (@RadioRayRTE) September 22, 2020

Announcing the news on his radio show this afternoon, Ray said: "The Den will return in November! We’re on in the lead-up to Christmas. We’re there for the boys and girls and parents and inviting them to do all the thing they used to, and more!

"It’s all very exciting and I can’t wait to be on telly with the boys again. People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver."

"33 years after we started, we’re going back on the telly live!’ said Zig and Zag this afternoon. ‘We’re going to have brilliant craic,’ added Dustin.

The Den promises a mix of nostalgia, fun, and lots of laughs and in its family friendly RTÉ One slot of 6.30pm on Sundays to brighten up those winter evenings.

We can't wait!

