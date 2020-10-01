Leitrim property prices rise by €50

Property prices in Leitrim have increased slightly during the quarter, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

The report for Q3 2020 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county has gone up to €120,000. This means prices are unchanged compared to this time last year.

Despite this trend, asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county fell by €5,100 over the quarter to €104,900. Prices for this house type are also down by €100 compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Leitrim fell by €18,038 over the quarter to €106,962. This means prices in the segment were down €22,038 compared to this time last year, when they stood at €129,000.

The number of properties for sale in Leitrim on MyHome.ie down by 4% in the last quarter and was down 16% on this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over six and a half months.