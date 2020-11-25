Photo of Fenagh Abbey Graveyard wins best photo in Connacht

A stunning photo of Fenagh Abbey graveyard has won the best new photo in the Connacht category of Wiki Media.

The photo was uploaded by Fiona Heavey, reporter for the Leitrim Observer.

The Irish edition of the Wiki Loves Monuments photography competition took place during September 2020, marking the seventh year of the contest in Ireland. Initiated by Wikimedia, the movement behind free encyclopaedia Wikipedia, and run in Ireland by the Wikimedia Community Ireland, the competition aims to raise awareness of Ireland’s national monuments and create a comprehensive crowd-sourced bank of quality photos that will be free for all to use.

The winning Irish monument photo was Slane Bridge, Co. Meath by Rob Hurson.

See all the winners here.

