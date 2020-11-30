Funding for Leitrim schools

Minister of State at the Department of Health and Sligo Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan has warmly welcomed the announcement by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD of €50 million in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Grants for primary and post-primary schools to be paid in early December 2020 which includes €396,720 for Leitrim schools.

“I wish to welcome the local allocations in Leitrim of €396,720 with €209,153 for primary schools and a further €187,856 for the post primary schools in the county”, declared Minister Feighan.

“This year’s extended period of school closure has served to underscore the immense value of education and its power in our children and young people’s lives. Investment in education is one of this government’s top priorities. I am delighted to announce this funding to assist schools to support their digital technology programmes, as well as broader teaching and learning.”

The €50 million payments involve:

€40m ICT Grant funding issued to all eligible schools in line with previous years, to support the embedding of the use of digital technologies in teaching and learning

€10m for measures to provide for the continuity of teaching and learning using digital technology

The Department’s capital budget was increased in 2020 to facilitate the payment of these grants in December 2020.

Minister Foley said: “This funding, including €10m for Covid-19 specific measures, will allow schools to put in place robust systems to enable the use of digital technologies within the school, and also provide for remote learning. Those measures can include the purchase of digital devices to loan to students and teachers, software, essential learning platforms and other ICT solutions as determined by the needs of the individual school. It will be paid on an automatic basis to every recognised school in the country.