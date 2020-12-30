Latest Covid figures for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on December 29.

The county has recorded 30 cases in the last 14 days from December 16 up to midnight on December 29.

This equates to a 93.6 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 66 new cases with an incidence rate of 298 and 227 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 150 new cases, an incidence rate of 520.1, the highest in the country, and 828 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 7 new cases, an incidence rate of 123.9 and 80 cases.

In Sligo there are 32 new cases, an incidence rate of 271.6 and 178 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are less then 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 100.3 incidence rate and a total of 41 cases in the last fortnight.