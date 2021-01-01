Leitrim area deaths - Friday, January 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marian Reilly, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Marian Reilly (née Canny), Beaghmore, Carrigallen, Leitrim, suddenly at her residence on Wednesday, 30th December, 2020. Sadly missed by her husband Brendan, sons Gary, Raymond, Derek and daughter Louise, her mother Sally, sisters Kathleen, Helena, Ronnie and brothers Martin and Christy, daughters in law Elaine and Aisling, son in law Norm and Raymond's partner Sarah, grandchildren Aaron, Oisin, Caragh, Rian,and Aoife and nieces and nephews, sister in law Bridie, brother in law Philip and many wonderful friends from near and far.

Funeral Mass at 11 am Friday, 1st January 2021 in St Mary's Church, Carrigallen. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sarah O'Connell - Elphin, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Sarah O'Connell, Lisduff, Elphin, Co Roscommon, on Wednesday, 30th December 2020, peacefully in the loving and gentle care of all the staff at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon. Last surviving member of the O'Connell family. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing nieces and nephews in England, relatives and friends. Private funeral mass at the Chapel in the Sacred Heart Hospital Roscommon today Friday, New Year's Day at 11am followed by burial in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Kathleen Fenton - Dromahair, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fenton (née Carroll), Larkfield Lawns, Dromahair, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, December 30th 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Eddie and loving mum of Majella and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her siblings Lily (McTernan), Teresa (Lee), Ita Carroll, Josephine (McDwyer), Patsy (Tyson), Winnie (Murphy), John Carroll, Micheal Patrick Carroll, grandchildren Lily, Molly and Rosie, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, on Friday 1st January 2021 from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial at Creevelea Abbey (New Cemetery). Funeral Mass can be viewed on: churchtv.ie/dromahair

Jarlath Finnerty - Elphin, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Jarlath Finnerty. St Mary’s, Drumcar, Dunleer, Co Louth,late of Shankhill, Elphin and The Square, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon on Thursday, December 31st, 2020,peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and previously in the loving care of the staff at St. Mary's.

Son of the late John. Jarlath will be sadly missed by his loving mother Ann (Babs) (nee Flanagan), his brothers and sisters Mary Tuohy (Celbridge), Vincent (London), Kevin (Castlecoote), Oliver (Liverpool), Carmel (Buffalo, NY), Therese (Dalkey), Kieran (Mohill), Noel (San Francisco), Pascal (San Francisco), Peter (Elphin), Colm (Elphin) and Imelda Larkin (Roscommon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Carmel (West Virginia) and aunt Ann (California), uncle Fr. Vincent (Reading), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral and Cremation Service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Saturday, 2nd January at 2pm, click on http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/viewcam.Password: Lakelands2018

A Memorial Mass for Jarlath and Committal of his Ashes will be take place in Elphin at a later date, when it is safe to do so.

Willie Cunningham - Bundoran, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Willie Cunningham, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, 31st December 2020. Late of Gannew, Glencolmcille. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Kathleen, daughters, sons, brother Francie, sisters Ann, Ellen and Mairead, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from his residence East End, Bundoran on Saturday morning at 10.30am. The cortege will travel along the Main Street, arriving at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

May they all Rest In Peace.