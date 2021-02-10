Anger over increase in dumping in Drumshanbo and around Leitrim

It has become an all too familiar sight along our roads and amenity sites in recent months, and this latest incident of dumping in the Drumshanbo has led to renewed calls for more to be done to address the problem in Leitrim.

While members of Tidy Towns teams, other community volunteers and council workers, work to ensure our communities are as litter free as possible, there are people who continue to dump waste in public areas.

One reader said that it was very “annoying” to see the amount of litter being left on the roadside.

He said it was vital that takeaway and other food providers encourage their customers to dispose of their rubbish properly.

He said it is very disappointing to see continued dumping in our towns and villages and stressed that tourists come here to see the beauty of the county and experience the excellent services available locally and littering detracts from that.

Leitrim's councillors have repeatedly highlighted concerns over the levels of fly-tipping and littering in our county with reports of dumping throughout Leitrim, not just in our towns and villages.

The county's bring bank centres are open and so are the civic amenity sites in Manorhamilton and Mohill. There are kerb side collections available in many areas and, for those where such services aren't available, there are locations where you can drive to legally dispose of your rubbish.

To report illegal dumping phone Leitrim County Council's Environmental Hotline 1890 205 205.