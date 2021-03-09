Men released after arrest in relation to potential extortion plot

Seven men arrested in relation to a potential blackmail /extortion plot in Co Cavan on Sunday, March 7 have been been released without charge. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Cavan district, acting on information received, identified four cars in the area on Sunday and conducted a number of stop and searches.

A stop and search of the first car resulted in the arrest of its occupants, two men in their 20s.

A stop and search of a second car resulted in the discovery of a number of balaclavas. The three male occupants all aged in their 30s were also arrested.

A stop and search of a third car resulted in the discovery of a number of concealed firearms and ammunition. The sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 40s was arrested.

A fourth vehicle was stopped and searched and the sole occupant, a man in his 30s was also arrested.

All seven men were detained at Ballyconnell and Cavan Garda Stations.

A number of mobile phones and other items were seized.