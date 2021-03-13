Massive outpouring of grief for young Dad who died in Donegal road crash

There has been a huge outpouring of grief as a shocked community comes to terms with the death of a young father in a road traffic collision in Donegal.

A native of Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon, Ronan Healy had been living in Ballintogher, Sligo in recent years. It is understood that the Abbott Ireland employee was in Donegal for work purposes when the car he was driving was in collision with a van on the N15 near Ballintra. Mr Healy was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition and died a short time later. He leaves behind his wife Diane and their beloved young son Caolán.

Mr Healy was a dedicated member of St Ronan’s GAA Club and the countless tributes being left on the club’s Facebook page show how much he was loved in his native community.

St Ronan’s posted the following tribute when the tragic news reached Ballyfarnon on Thursday: “We lost one of our own today; a dark cloud has descended over the whole club, we are heartbroken.

“Ronan was one of the best and most dedicated players to wear the blue shirt and we are completely devastated for his wife Diane, his little baby Caolan, his Dad PJ and his whole family.

“A lovely gentle guy who was liked and loved by all who had the pleasure of being in his company.

“This picture [shown above] is how we will all remember him, with a big friendly smile on his face.

“Please think of him in your prayers.

“Rest in peace our dear teammate and friend Ronan.”

Here are just some of the hundreds of comments and tributes paid to Mr Healy in response to the club’s post:

“A real gentleman and always had a smile and big hello.”

“Sweet gentle Ronan, who would light up the room with your big cheesy smile, and your infectious laugh, a true gentleman.”

“Like so many others I was lucky to play with and against Ronan on the football field, and had many a great time off it. It’s incomprehensible to think that he is gone. Rest In Peace Ronan you will never be forgotten.”

“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear of the sad passing of Ronan. Ronan was a kind, caring, fun lad, who adored his family. He will be forever in our thoughts.”

“Rest In Peace Ronan, the world is truly a lesser place without you.”

Mr Healy is predeceased by his mother Josephine. He is survived by his wife Diane, son Caolán, father PJ, siblings Maretti, Leonard, Peadar, Daragh and Kilian, and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Teresa’s Church, Ballintogher on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

The house and funeral are private to the family who wish to thank people for their sympathy, support and understanding at this very difficult time.